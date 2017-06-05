Ronald Edward Gillette v. Acting Warden Diane Prosper Julius Wilson...
RONALD EDWARD GILLETTE, Appellant v. ACTING WARDEN DIANE PROSPER; JULIUS WILSON, in his capacity as the Director of Prisons; TERRITORY OF VIRGIN ISLANDS; ATTORNEY GENERAL UNITED STATES OF AMERICA Before: CHAGARES, JORDAN, and HARDIMAN, Circuit Judges.Joseph A. DiRuzzo, III , Jeffrey J. Molinaro, Fuerst Ittleman David & Joseph, PL, 1001 Brickell Bay Drive, 32nd Floor, Miami, FL 33131, Counsel for Plaintiff-Appellant Kimberly L. Salisbury , Office of Attorney General of Virgin Islands, Department of Justice, 34-38 Kronprindsens Gade, GERS Complex, 2nd Floor, St. Thomas, VI 00802, Counsel for Defendants-Appellees Appellant Ronald Gillette is an inmate at Golden Grove Correctional Facility on St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands.
