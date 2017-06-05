Margaritaville Caribbean says delisti...

Margaritaville Caribbean says delisting will cut costs

Wednesday Jun 7

Its subsidiary restaurant company, Margaritaville Turks Limited, will continue to trade on the US dollar market of the Kingston exchange. On Friday, June 2, the company advised the market that it would delist the 60.8 million preference shares listed on the JSE within 10 days of the notice.

Chicago, IL

