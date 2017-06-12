Mapp Lobbies For Territory's 'Share' ...

Mapp Lobbies For Territory's 'Share' Of Potential $4 Trillion Tax...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WINN FM 98.9

ST. THOMAS - Governor Kenneth Mapp has lobbied U.S. Department of Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and congressional leaders, seeking what Government House says is the territory's share of the Trump administration's efforts to return to the U.S. what is estimated to be about $4 trillion in tax dollars, being held by American companies on foreign soil. Mr. Trump met last week with Mr. Mnuchin as well as Senators Orrin Hatch and Mike Crapo, and Representatives Vern Buchanan and Tom MacArthur on the matter, "to ensure that the U.S. Virgin Islands was not left out of the effort to bring as much as $4 trillion back to American coffers."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINN FM 98.9.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The North West Company Inc. to Acquire 76% Owne... Jan '17 Mount Royal 4
News What is the advantage of being a U.S. territory? (Apr '08) Dec '16 Alank 79
News VIPD- 9 Arrested, 1 Minor Detained In Weekend O... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Danman 1
News Father arrives in V.I. in search of his missing... (Nov '15) Nov '15 amanda 1
News On the Verge: R. City (Oct '15) Oct '15 Miley 1
News USVI music fest set for St Thomas (Jul '15) Jul '15 Alan S Shole 1
News Virgin Islands couple wins Maine inn in writing... (Jun '15) Jun '15 curious 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Microsoft
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,833 • Total comments across all topics: 281,713,708

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC