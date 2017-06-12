Jessica Baptiste v. Lee Rohn
Before: GREENAWAY, JR., SHWARTZ, and FUENTES, Circuit JudgesAndrew C. Simpson [Argued], Andrew C. Simpson Law Offices, 2191 Church Street, Suite 5, Christiansted, VI 00820, Counsel for Appellant Rhea R. Lawrence [Argued], Lee J. Rohn, Lee J. Rohn & Associates, 1101 King Street, Christiansted, VI 00820, Counsel for Appellee The plaintiff-appellant, Jessica Baptiste, brought a civil legal malpractice lawsuit against her former lawyer, defendant-appellee Lee Rohn, claiming that Rohn was negligent when she failed to file Baptiste's personal injury case within the statutory time period.
