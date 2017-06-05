Emboldened By Court Ruling, Democrati...

Emboldened By Court Ruling, Democratic Party Calls On Legislature To Seat Rodriquez

ST. THOMAS - The Democratic Party of the Virgin Islands in a release issued Saturday, said that members of the 32nd Legislature, whose majority is made up of nine Democrats, should seat beleaguered Senator-elect Kevin Rodriquez, whose chances of becoming a member of the body after winning a seat during the November 8 general election, had waned considerably following a challenge by Janelle Sarauw that questioned Mr. Rodriquez's eligibility to be a senator based on residency issues. The saga unfolded over several months, with various victories being handed to both the Rodriquez and Sarauw camps.

Chicago, IL

