CEO of Safr ride-hailing service arrested as fugitive

The CEO of "Safr," a Boston ridesharing service focused on women's safety, was arrested last week on a fugitive from justice warrant out of the Virgin Islands, where he is wanted for defrauding the government of more than $2 million through a federal driver's license program. Syed Zain Gilani, 43, was arrested inside his company's headquarters at 68 Harrison Ave. in Boston Friday at about 12:15 p.m. by members of the Boston Police Fugitive Unit and the US Marshals Service.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.