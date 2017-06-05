CARIBBEAT: Tech for Virgin Islands during Caribbean Week in NYC
With the Caribbean Week in New York as a platform, members of the University of the Virgin Islands Research and Technology Park will be in town from St. Croix this week courting companies and touting the facility's benefits at an invitation-only "Big Apple VIP Investment Showcase Reception." Introducing business leaders and key members of New York's Caribbean diaspora to the 15-year-old specialist economic development agency known as UVI RTPark, is the goal of Thursday's reception in Manhattan.
