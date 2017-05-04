USVI Minimum Wage Goes Up To $9.50 Pe...

USVI Minimum Wage Goes Up To $9.50 Per Hour On June 1

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: WINN FM 98.9

ST. THOMAS - Come June 1, the minimum wage in the U.S. Virgin Islands will rise from $8.35 per hour to 9.50 per hour, Department of Labor reminded in a release today. The increase is made possible through legislation whose chief sponsor was Senator Jean Forde, which was signed into law by Governor Kenneth Mapp in March 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINN FM 98.9.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The North West Company Inc. to Acquire 76% Owne... Jan '17 Mount Royal 4
News What is the advantage of being a U.S. territory? (Apr '08) Dec '16 Alank 79
News VIPD- 9 Arrested, 1 Minor Detained In Weekend O... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Danman 1
News Father arrives in V.I. in search of his missing... (Nov '15) Nov '15 amanda 1
News On the Verge: R. City (Oct '15) Oct '15 Miley 1
News USVI music fest set for St Thomas (Jul '15) Jul '15 Alan S Shole 1
News Virgin Islands couple wins Maine inn in writing... (Jun '15) Jun '15 curious 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,555 • Total comments across all topics: 280,839,698

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC