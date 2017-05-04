USVI Minimum Wage Goes Up To $9.50 Per Hour On June 1

ST. THOMAS - Come June 1, the minimum wage in the U.S. Virgin Islands will rise from $8.35 per hour to 9.50 per hour, Department of Labor reminded in a release today. The increase is made possible through legislation whose chief sponsor was Senator Jean Forde, which was signed into law by Governor Kenneth Mapp in March 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINN FM 98.9.