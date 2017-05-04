USVI Minimum Wage Goes Up To $9.50 Per Hour On June 1
ST. THOMAS - Come June 1, the minimum wage in the U.S. Virgin Islands will rise from $8.35 per hour to 9.50 per hour, Department of Labor reminded in a release today. The increase is made possible through legislation whose chief sponsor was Senator Jean Forde, which was signed into law by Governor Kenneth Mapp in March 2016.
