US$1.2m worth of ganja seized in Caribbean Sea offloaded by US Coast Guard

The United States Coast Guard says it has offloaded 573 pounds of marijuana, worth US$1.2 million, that was seized in the Caribbean Sea.On Friday, the Coast Guard said that the drug - offloaded in the US Virgin Islands, follows a recent at sea interdiction off the French Caribbean island of Martinique. Seven suspected smugglers, all Venezuelan nationals, have been turned over to the US Department of Justice for potential prosecution by the US Attorney's Office for the District of the Virgin Islands, the Coast Guard said.

