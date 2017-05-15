Missing South Carolina teen found dead

Missing South Carolina teen found dead

Tuesday May 2

Jamie Lee Allison Magras, 18, a senior at Northwestern High School, was last seen early Friday morning. K-9 units from the York County Sheriff's Office and SLED helicopters searched her Rock Hill neighborhood Friday into the evening.

Chicago, IL

