Army Special Operators Participate in Vigilant Guard Exercise

Members of an Army Special Forces team conducted a search and rescue mission at Magens Bay, St. Thomas, during Vigilant Guard 17-03, a large-scale disaster response training exercise that began May 15 and ends May 19 on St. Thomas and St. Croix here. Special Forces soldiers conduct search and rescue training during Vigilant Guard 17-03, a natural disaster response exercise, at Magen's Bay in St. Thomas, the Virgin Islands, May 15, 2017.

