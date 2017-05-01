6-year-old creates coloring book to teach kids about black Indigenous cultures

What were you doing when you were in second grade? Probably not writing a book , like the incredible 6-year-old Vanae James-Bey was. Along with her mother, Veronica Bey, Vanae created The Indigenous Adventures of Princess Vanae , a 20-page coloring book that educates children ages 5 through 13 about black Indigenous cultures around the globe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mashable.