Wishing to be near the ocean

Wednesday Apr 19

Brooke's wish of seeing the ocean was realized with a trip to Buccaneer in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Such dreams are realized only through the use of donated airline miles, which can be shared with Make-A-Wish Connecticut through the HAN Network's Wishes in Flight Campaign.

