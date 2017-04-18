USVI governor calls for improvements ...

USVI governor calls for improvements to cruise ship visitor experience

Thursday Apr 13

The governor of the US Virgin Islands has called for the private and public sector to work together to improve the experience for cruise passengers visiting Charlotte Amalie. During the inaugural gathering of the Ports of the Virgin Islands Charlotte Amalie Task Force on Wednesday, Governor Kenneth Mapp met with members of his cabinet, Senator Neville James chairman of the 32nd Legislature's Committee on Economic Development the local business community and other stakeholders, and called for a holistic working strategy that focuses on "newness and variety" to help spur visitor spending and to develop experiences that will inspire cruise ship passengers to return to the territory both on cruises and stay-over vacations.

