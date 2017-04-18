USVI governor calls for improvements to cruise ship visitor experience
The governor of the US Virgin Islands has called for the private and public sector to work together to improve the experience for cruise passengers visiting Charlotte Amalie. During the inaugural gathering of the Ports of the Virgin Islands Charlotte Amalie Task Force on Wednesday, Governor Kenneth Mapp met with members of his cabinet, Senator Neville James chairman of the 32nd Legislature's Committee on Economic Development the local business community and other stakeholders, and called for a holistic working strategy that focuses on "newness and variety" to help spur visitor spending and to develop experiences that will inspire cruise ship passengers to return to the territory both on cruises and stay-over vacations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Caribbean News Now!.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The North West Company Inc. to Acquire 76% Owne...
|Jan '17
|Mount Royal
|4
|What is the advantage of being a U.S. territory? (Apr '08)
|Dec '16
|Alank
|79
|VIPD- 9 Arrested, 1 Minor Detained In Weekend O...
|Nov '16
|Danman
|1
|Father arrives in V.I. in search of his missing... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|amanda
|1
|On the Verge: R. City (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Miley
|1
|USVI music fest set for St Thomas (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Alan S Shole
|1
|Virgin Islands couple wins Maine inn in writing... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|curious
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC