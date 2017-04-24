US Coast Guard, cruise ship helps res...

US Coast Guard, cruise ship helps rescue 6 boaters near USVI

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 24 Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" The U.S. Coast Guard says a cruise ship helped authorities rescue six men who were stranded in rough seas near the U.S. Virgin Islands. Officials say the men were aboard three boats when two of them ran out of gas and one capsized.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The North West Company Inc. to Acquire 76% Owne... Jan '17 Mount Royal 4
News What is the advantage of being a U.S. territory? (Apr '08) Dec '16 Alank 79
News VIPD- 9 Arrested, 1 Minor Detained In Weekend O... Nov '16 Danman 1
News Father arrives in V.I. in search of his missing... (Nov '15) Nov '15 amanda 1
News On the Verge: R. City (Oct '15) Oct '15 Miley 1
News USVI music fest set for St Thomas (Jul '15) Jul '15 Alan S Shole 1
News Virgin Islands couple wins Maine inn in writing... (Jun '15) Jun '15 curious 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,482 • Total comments across all topics: 280,658,330

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC