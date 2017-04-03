United States of America v. Shaquim Fredericks 15 1331 Chefton Newton ...
UNITED STATES OF AMERICA v. SHAQUIM FREDERICKS, Appellant in 15-1331 CHEFTON C. NEWTON, Appellant in 15-1332 WARKIM GABRIEL, Appellant in 15-1350 ALVIN THOMAS, Appellant in 15-1351 On July 23, 2014, a jury found defendants Shaquim Fredericks , Clifton Newton , Warkim Gabriel , and Alvin Thomas guilty of conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery, in violation of 18 U.S.C. A 1951 ; interference with commerce by robbery, in violation of 18 U.S.C. A A 1951 and 2 ; and conspiracy to possess a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, in violation of 18 U.S.C. A 924 .
