Throwback Thursday: Hillary Clinton l...

Throwback Thursday: Hillary Clinton looks gorgeous in this old picture

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Mid-Day Mumbai

In a throwback image, US President Bill Clinton and First Lady Hillary Clinton had taken a vacation at Megan Bay, St. Thomas, at the Virgin Islands on January 4. Hillary Clinton sported a colourful swim wear at Megan Bay, St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands 04 January. She was pictures shortly after taking a swim.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mid-Day Mumbai.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The North West Company Inc. to Acquire 76% Owne... Jan '17 Mount Royal 4
News What is the advantage of being a U.S. territory? (Apr '08) Dec '16 Alank 79
News VIPD- 9 Arrested, 1 Minor Detained In Weekend O... Nov '16 Danman 1
News Father arrives in V.I. in search of his missing... (Nov '15) Nov '15 amanda 1
News On the Verge: R. City (Oct '15) Oct '15 Miley 1
News USVI music fest set for St Thomas (Jul '15) Jul '15 Alan S Shole 1
News Virgin Islands couple wins Maine inn in writing... (Jun '15) Jun '15 curious 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,758 • Total comments across all topics: 280,146,003

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC