Russian with HIV seeking US asylum is detained in Florida

Denis Davydov has been held in an immigration detention facility in Miami for more than a month after a trip to the U.S. Virgin Islands. Customs officers clearing passengers out of St. Thomas took the 30-year-old man into custody on suspicion he overstayed his visa, despite his pending asylum case.

