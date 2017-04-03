Renovations complete at Ronald McDonald House in Springfield
Springfield's Ronald McDonald House observed a milestone on Monday: completion of its million-dollar renovation of the 26-year home-away-from-home for families from around the world. The Ronald McDonald House serves the families of children who are receiving treatment at Springfield Shriners Hospital and Baystate Children's Hospital.
