Renovations complete at Ronald McDonald House in Springfield

Monday Apr 3

Springfield's Ronald McDonald House observed a milestone on Monday: completion of its million-dollar renovation of the 26-year home-away-from-home for families from around the world. The Ronald McDonald House serves the families of children who are receiving treatment at Springfield Shriners Hospital and Baystate Children's Hospital.

