Iyanla Vanzant, Inspirational Speaker & Prolific, Commanding Author to Speak at Commencement

ST.THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands, April 21, 2017 -- Iyanla Vanzant, prolific and commanding author, soulful priestess, television personality and healer of people, will be the keynote speaker at the University of the Virgin Islands 2017 commencement ceremonies. These ceremonies will take place on May 11, on the Albert A. Sheen Campus on St. Croix; and on May 12, on the St. Thomas Campus.

