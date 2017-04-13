Iconic Shawshank oak tree fallsShawshank Trail continues to grow and draw fans Today at
After sustaining heavy wind damage over the past several years, Richland County's iconic Shawshank oak tree was cut down Saturday. The tree played a key role in the dramatic conclusion of the blockbuster movie, "The Shawshank Redemption," which has drawn visitors from around the globe to the area to experience Mansfield's Shawshank Trail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The North West Company Inc. to Acquire 76% Owne...
|Jan '17
|Mount Royal
|4
|What is the advantage of being a U.S. territory? (Apr '08)
|Dec '16
|Alank
|79
|VIPD- 9 Arrested, 1 Minor Detained In Weekend O...
|Nov '16
|Danman
|1
|Father arrives in V.I. in search of his missing... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|amanda
|1
|On the Verge: R. City (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Miley
|1
|USVI music fest set for St Thomas (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Alan S Shole
|1
|Virgin Islands couple wins Maine inn in writing... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|curious
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC