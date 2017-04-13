Iconic Shawshank oak tree fallsShawshank Trail continues to grow and draw fans Today at

Iconic Shawshank oak tree fallsShawsh...

Thursday Apr 13 Read more: Norwalk Reflector

After sustaining heavy wind damage over the past several years, Richland County's iconic Shawshank oak tree was cut down Saturday. The tree played a key role in the dramatic conclusion of the blockbuster movie, "The Shawshank Redemption," which has drawn visitors from around the globe to the area to experience Mansfield's Shawshank Trail.

