Demand for luxury properties throughout Caribbean region report significant growth in 2016

The Expedia group, the world's largest online travel agency, has reported that travel demand to luxury properties throughout the Caribbean increased in 2016. When compared to 2015, overall demand for four and five-star rated properties throughout the Caribbean increased by nearly 20 percent in 2016.

