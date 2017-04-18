Commentary: Native US Virgin Islanders should be entitled to Danish citizenship

By Wayne A.G. James US Virgin Islanders who officially reside in the islands and can trace their ancestry back to the Danish era should be entitled to automatic Danish citizenship, whether they decide to renounce their United States citizenship or obtain dual citizenship of Denmark and the United States. Wayne A.G. James is a former Senator of the United States Virgin Islands and former Senate Liaison to the White House The request of US Virgin Islanders for automatic Danish citizenship is separate and distinct from any claim for reparations or the redressing of past wrongs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Caribbean News Now!.