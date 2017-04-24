Board of Elections Votes Against Certifying Special Election

ST. THOMAS - The St. Thomas-St. John Board of Elections during a meeting on Monday voted against certifying the April 8 special election results, a move that sends further into question the fate of a 15th Senate seat that has been vacant since the Supreme Court of the Virgin Islands barred Senator-elect Kevin Rodriquez from being sworn-in, based on residency discrepancies surrounding his candidacy.

