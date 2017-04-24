Board of Elections Votes Against Cert...

Board of Elections Votes Against Certifying Special Election

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: WINN FM 98.9

ST. THOMAS - The St. Thomas-St. John Board of Elections during a meeting on Monday voted against certifying the April 8 special election results, a move that sends further into question the fate of a 15th Senate seat that has been vacant since the Supreme Court of the Virgin Islands barred Senator-elect Kevin Rodriquez from being sworn-in, based on residency discrepancies surrounding his candidacy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINN FM 98.9.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The North West Company Inc. to Acquire 76% Owne... Jan '17 Mount Royal 4
News What is the advantage of being a U.S. territory? (Apr '08) Dec '16 Alank 79
News VIPD- 9 Arrested, 1 Minor Detained In Weekend O... Nov '16 Danman 1
News Father arrives in V.I. in search of his missing... (Nov '15) Nov '15 amanda 1
News On the Verge: R. City (Oct '15) Oct '15 Miley 1
News USVI music fest set for St Thomas (Jul '15) Jul '15 Alan S Shole 1
News Virgin Islands couple wins Maine inn in writing... (Jun '15) Jun '15 curious 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,322 • Total comments across all topics: 280,567,163

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC