Bamboo Rum Teaser Drink Recipe

Fresh lobster, shrimp and conch are all on the menu at Big Bamboo Beach Bar and Restaurant, set on Loblolly Bay on Anegada in the British Virgin Islands. We recommend washing it all down with a Bamboo Rum Teaser, a refreshing concoction of rum, Kahlua and fruit juices.

