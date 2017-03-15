Warrant issued for Virgin Islands man who did not show up at trial again
A Superior Court judge issued a warrant Monday for the arrest of a former Windham man accused of financially exploiting an elderly neighbor after he did not show up for his jury trial at the Cumberland County Courthouse. It was the second time Theodore W. Thomes, 57, who now lives in the U.S. Virgin Islands, has not appeared in court for trial, according to Assistant Attorney General Leanne Robbin, who is prosecuting the case.
