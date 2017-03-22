Virgin Islands Joins States in Protes...

Virgin Islands Joins States in Protesting Repeal of Obamacare

Wednesday Mar 22 Read more: Bloomberg

The U.S. territory, which opted into the Medicaid expansion along with 32 states including D.C., has received more than $300 million from the federal government to provide health-care for children and seniors living in poverty. Governor Kenneth Mapp said if supplemental Medicaid funds are scaled back, they wouldn't be able to assume the costs at their current levels.

Chicago, IL

