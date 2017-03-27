Trending Now 1 HRS Ago Coast Guard seizes more than $44.5M worth of cocaine
The U.S. Coast Guard seized about 929 kilograms of cocaine Tuesday in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands and another 400 kilograms of cocaine Sunday in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The Coast Guard seized more than $44.5 million worth of cocaine last week in international waters near Puerto Rico, it said in a news release Wednesday .
