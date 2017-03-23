The Skyjacker's Tale finds convicted multiple murderer Ishmael Muslim Ali living in Cuba

In 1972, 16 people were shot on the grounds of the Fountain Valley Golf Club in St. Croix, part of the Virgin Islands-then and now an American "protectorate". Eight died, and after a massive roundup of black militants, petty criminals, and whoever happened to be around, a self-styled revolutionary called Ishmael Muslim Ali was given multiple life sentences for the massacre.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Georgia Straight.