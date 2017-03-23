Selected Text from the April 2017 issue (with Google Translate) Choose from over 100 languages
Selected Text from the April 2017 issue of The Catholic Islander The Magazine of the Roman Catholic Diocese of St. Thomas in the Virgin Islands Most Rev. Herbert Bevard - PUBLISHER Father John Matthew Fewel -EDITOR Sarah Jane von Haack - MANAGING EDITOR Brother James Petrait, OSFS - WEBMASTER Msgr.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Catholic Islander.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The North West Company Inc. to Acquire 76% Owne...
|Jan '17
|Mount Royal
|4
|What is the advantage of being a U.S. territory? (Apr '08)
|Dec '16
|Alank
|79
|VIPD- 9 Arrested, 1 Minor Detained In Weekend O...
|Nov '16
|Danman
|1
|Father arrives in V.I. in search of his missing... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|amanda
|1
|On the Verge: R. City (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Miley
|1
|USVI music fest set for St Thomas (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Alan S Shole
|1
|Virgin Islands couple wins Maine inn in writing... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|curious
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC