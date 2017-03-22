Mansfield's 'Shawshank Redemption' tr...

Mansfield's 'Shawshank Redemption' trail adds another stop, this one in the Virgin Islands

Wednesday Mar 15 Read more: Cleveland.com

"Shawshank Redemption" fans, who flock to north-central Ohio by the thousands to see where their favorite movie was made, will have to book a flight for the latest stop on the film trail. A 15th stop on Destination Mansfield's popular Shawshank Trail was recently added, on St. Croix, in the U.S. Virgin Islands, where the final scene in the movie was filmed.

Chicago, IL

