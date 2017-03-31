Joint Readout of Meeting Between President Donald J. Trump and Danish ...
The President today welcomed Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen of Denmark to the White House for bilateral consultations. Denmark is one of the closest allies of the United States, and the Prime Minister's visit is a testament to the deep and enduring ties between the two countries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The White House.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The North West Company Inc. to Acquire 76% Owne...
|Jan '17
|Mount Royal
|4
|What is the advantage of being a U.S. territory? (Apr '08)
|Dec '16
|Alank
|79
|VIPD- 9 Arrested, 1 Minor Detained In Weekend O...
|Nov '16
|Danman
|1
|Father arrives in V.I. in search of his missing... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|amanda
|1
|On the Verge: R. City (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Miley
|1
|USVI music fest set for St Thomas (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Alan S Shole
|1
|Virgin Islands couple wins Maine inn in writing... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|curious
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC