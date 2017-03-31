Joint Readout of Meeting Between President Donald J. Trump and Danish ...

Joint Readout of Meeting Between Pres...

The President today welcomed Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen of Denmark to the White House for bilateral consultations. Denmark is one of the closest allies of the United States, and the Prime Minister's visit is a testament to the deep and enduring ties between the two countries.

