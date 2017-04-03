Former USVI senator presents arguments for Danish reparations and apology

Jessen of the harbor of Christiansted, St Croix By Wayne James ST CROIX, USVI -- League for league, square mile for square mile, the Caribbean archipelago is the world's most international region. There, since the 15th century, the Old and New Worlds have collided and the world's people -- Native Americans, Europeans, Africans, and Asians -- have intermingled.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Caribbean News Now!.