First Ever Cleft Palate Repair In USVI Performed At Schneider Hospital

ST. THOMAS - Earlier this week a team of clinicians at Schneider Regional Medical Center successfully performed the first ever cleft palate repair in the Virgin Islands, the hospital has announced. The patient, a 3 year old girl affectionately known as "Angel" is doing well and expected to be released by week's end.

