Chef at Museum of African American History and Culture dishes up history
Jerome Grant, the rising star executive chef of D.C.'s Sweet Home Cafe in the new National Museum of African American History and Culture, always knew he wanted to work some type of magic in his career. He just thought it would involve wowing an audience with card tricks and other sleight-of-hand illusions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The North West Company Inc. to Acquire 76% Owne...
|Jan '17
|Mount Royal
|4
|What is the advantage of being a U.S. territory? (Apr '08)
|Dec '16
|Alank
|79
|VIPD- 9 Arrested, 1 Minor Detained In Weekend O...
|Nov '16
|Danman
|1
|Father arrives in V.I. in search of his missing... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|amanda
|1
|On the Verge: R. City (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Miley
|1
|USVI music fest set for St Thomas (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Alan S Shole
|1
|Virgin Islands couple wins Maine inn in writing... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|curious
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC