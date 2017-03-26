Chef at Museum of African American Hi...

Chef at Museum of African American History and Culture dishes up history

Jerome Grant, the rising star executive chef of D.C.'s Sweet Home Cafe in the new National Museum of African American History and Culture, always knew he wanted to work some type of magic in his career. He just thought it would involve wowing an audience with card tricks and other sleight-of-hand illusions.

Chicago, IL

