April 8 Special Election To Move Forward As Rodriquez Gets Denied Again

ST. THOMAS - The April 8 special election will move forward after U.S. District Court Judge Curtis Gomez denied a motion by Kevin Rodriquez to stay or delay the election while an appeal of the matter was ongoing. The Wednesday four-page ruling was yet another blow for Mr. Rodriquez, who was barred from being seated in the 32nd Legislature by the Supreme Court of the Virgin Islands because or residency discrepancies.

Chicago, IL

