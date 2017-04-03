A film gallery to celebrate the Virgin Islandsa 100th
One hundred years ago today - March 31, 1917 - the United States formally took possession of the Danish West Indies, after purchasing them from Denmark two months before, and promptly renamed them Since then, the Caribbean islands of St. John, St. Croix and St. Thomas, as well as several other smaller islands, have come to personify paradise on earth for many. Curiously, though, for all their popularity as a vacation, retirement and offshore bank account destination, the U.S. Virgin Islands - not to be confused with the British Virgin Islands - haven't been a location for many movie shoots.
