USVI To Be Featured In Upcoming Episode Of ABC's The Bachelor
The U.S. Virgin Islands will be featured in an upcoming episode of ABC's The Bachelor, the Department of Tourism announced via press release Sunday. D.O.T. says that the show, which was filmed on St. Thomas and St. John, will air nationally on ABC on Monday, February 6, 2017, at 8 p.m. EST, and will air locally on cable channel 14 at 9 p.m. AST, according to the release.
