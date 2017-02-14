Union Concerned About Job Losses As L...

Union Concerned About Job Losses As Liat Cuts Routes

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WINN FM 98.9

The union representing a wide cross section of Liat staff has hinted at possible job cuts as a direct result of the airline's decision to drop certain routes from its itinerary, and has called for dialogue prior. General Secretary of the Antigua & Barbuda Workers Union David Massiah said while the company has not given the union that indication, it is bracing for any eventuality.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINN FM 98.9.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The North West Company Inc. to Acquire 76% Owne... Jan 16 Mount Royal 4
News What is the advantage of being a U.S. territory? (Apr '08) Dec '16 Alank 79
News VIPD- 9 Arrested, 1 Minor Detained In Weekend O... Nov '16 Danman 1
News Father arrives in V.I. in search of his missing... (Nov '15) Nov '15 amanda 1
News On the Verge: R. City (Oct '15) Oct '15 Miley 1
News USVI music fest set for St Thomas (Jul '15) Jul '15 Alan S Shole 1
News Virgin Islands couple wins Maine inn in writing... (Jun '15) Jun '15 curious 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,440 • Total comments across all topics: 278,856,592

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC