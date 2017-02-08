The Obamas holiday with Richard Branson on paradise island: video
Barack and Michelle Obama are enjoying their time out of the spotlight, and it seems they can always rely on their friend Richard Branson to get them into proper holiday mode. A new video has emerged on Twitter, showing the Obamas looking completely relaxed and refreshed during their stay in the British Virgin Islands.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hellomagazine.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The North West Company Inc. to Acquire 76% Owne...
|Jan 16
|Mount Royal
|4
|What is the advantage of being a U.S. territory? (Apr '08)
|Dec '16
|Alank
|79
|VIPD- 9 Arrested, 1 Minor Detained In Weekend O...
|Nov '16
|Danman
|1
|Father arrives in V.I. in search of his missing... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|amanda
|1
|On the Verge: R. City (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Miley
|1
|USVI music fest set for St Thomas (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Alan S Shole
|1
|Virgin Islands couple wins Maine inn in writing... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|curious
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC