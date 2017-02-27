Suspect in custody in connection with rash of fires in USVI

Suspect in custody in connection with...

An FBI official has confirmed that a suspect is in custody in connection with a rash of fires overnight on St Thomas, one of which destroyed the United States Navy's Recruitment office in Nisky Center. The Virgin Islands Fire Service reports that its personnel from Hotel Company responded to the first emergency call at 1:43 am, which reported fires at the Ron de Lugo Federal Building and United States Courthouse, and at the United States Coast Guard Building, which houses the Marine Safety Detachment.

