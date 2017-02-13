Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor...

Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor Addresses UVI Students at Convocation

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

ST.THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands, Feb. 13, 2017 -- The University of the Virgin Islands hosted the Honorable Sonia Sotomayor, associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, on Feb. 9, at a Student Convocation held in the Sports and Fitness Center on the St. Thomas Campus. The event was live streamed to the Great Hall on the Albert A. Sheen Campus on St. Croix.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The North West Company Inc. to Acquire 76% Owne... Jan 16 Mount Royal 4
News What is the advantage of being a U.S. territory? (Apr '08) Dec '16 Alank 79
News VIPD- 9 Arrested, 1 Minor Detained In Weekend O... Nov '16 Danman 1
News Father arrives in V.I. in search of his missing... (Nov '15) Nov '15 amanda 1
News On the Verge: R. City (Oct '15) Oct '15 Miley 1
News USVI music fest set for St Thomas (Jul '15) Jul '15 Alan S Shole 1
News Virgin Islands couple wins Maine inn in writing... (Jun '15) Jun '15 curious 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,440 • Total comments across all topics: 278,856,584

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC