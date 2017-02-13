Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor Addresses UVI Students at Convocation

ST.THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands, Feb. 13, 2017 -- The University of the Virgin Islands hosted the Honorable Sonia Sotomayor, associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, on Feb. 9, at a Student Convocation held in the Sports and Fitness Center on the St. Thomas Campus. The event was live streamed to the Great Hall on the Albert A. Sheen Campus on St. Croix.

