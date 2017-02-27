Newly released etiquette book for men by former USVI senator receives stellar reviews from critics
Manly Manners author and former US Virgin Islands senator Wayne James on hilltop overlooking Trunk Bay, St John, US Virgin Islands Manly Manners: Lifestyle & Modern Etiquette for the Young Man of the 21st Century by fashion designer and former US Virgin Islands senator Wayne James is garnering stellar reviews from the publishing industry's most discerning critics.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Caribbean News Now!.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The North West Company Inc. to Acquire 76% Owne...
|Jan '17
|Mount Royal
|4
|What is the advantage of being a U.S. territory? (Apr '08)
|Dec '16
|Alank
|79
|VIPD- 9 Arrested, 1 Minor Detained In Weekend O...
|Nov '16
|Danman
|1
|Father arrives in V.I. in search of his missing... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|amanda
|1
|On the Verge: R. City (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Miley
|1
|USVI music fest set for St Thomas (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Alan S Shole
|1
|Virgin Islands couple wins Maine inn in writing... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|curious
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC