LIAT's Departure From USVI Is 'Blow T...

LIAT's Departure From USVI Is 'Blow To Territory', Senator Says

9 hrs ago

ST. THOMAS - Senator Jean Forde in a release issued Thursday expressed his displeasure at the recent announcement by LIAT Airlines that it will be terminating its routes to and from the Virgin Islands in March. "This is a blow to the territory," said the second-term senator.

Chicago, IL

