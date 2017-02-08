LIAT Cuts More Routes

Antigua-based carrier Liat will be cutting several routes as of next month, as "part of its efforts to achieve greater profitability and improve efficiency". Flights to and from the United States Virgin Islands and between Dominica and Guadeloupe are among those to be axed.

