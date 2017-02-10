It May Take A Constitutional Amendment Before USVI Residents Can Vote ...

ST. CROIX - U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Sonya Sotomayor, above, who was invited to the territory by the District Court of the Virgin Islands and is hosting events on St. Thomas and St. Croix dubbed, "An Evening with the Honorable Sonya Sotomayor", spoke to a packed room at the Juan F. Luis Hospital Cardiac Center on Wednesday night, mostly speaking about her journey to the Supreme Court of the United States after being nominated by President Barack Obama. The justice did not answer political questions, as District Court Judge Curtis Gomez warned from the onset of the event that Justice Sotomayor would not speak on any matters ongoing or matters that may come before the court.

