Israeli firm to build second sewage treatment plant in Ethiopia

Monday Feb 13

The Caesarea-based firm is teaming up with partner TodayTomorrow Ventures Inc. in a $400,000 deal to construct a wastewater treatment facility at the EPRI 1 condominium complex in Addis Ababa. Aiming to provide a more efficient and reliable alternative to the aging septic systems of Addis Ababa, Israeli company Emefcy will be building an innovative sewage plant to serve one residential neighborhood in the Ethiopian capital.

Chicago, IL

