Grace Farms to grapple with race, American identity
Dede Bartlett never could have guessed what she'd find when, nearly two decades ago, she began researching her ancestry. Growing up an only child in New York City, Bartlett said she was surrounded by the history of her ancestors, who settled in the U.S. Virgin Islands, the Delaware area and upstate New York, going back, in some cases, 400 years.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The North West Company Inc. to Acquire 76% Owne...
|Jan '17
|Mount Royal
|4
|What is the advantage of being a U.S. territory? (Apr '08)
|Dec '16
|Alank
|79
|VIPD- 9 Arrested, 1 Minor Detained In Weekend O...
|Nov '16
|Danman
|1
|Father arrives in V.I. in search of his missing... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|amanda
|1
|On the Verge: R. City (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Miley
|1
|USVI music fest set for St Thomas (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Alan S Shole
|1
|Virgin Islands couple wins Maine inn in writing... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|curious
|3
