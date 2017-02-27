Grace Farms to grapple with race, Ame...

Grace Farms to grapple with race, American identity

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 17 Read more: New Canaan News-Review

Dede Bartlett never could have guessed what she'd find when, nearly two decades ago, she began researching her ancestry. Growing up an only child in New York City, Bartlett said she was surrounded by the history of her ancestors, who settled in the U.S. Virgin Islands, the Delaware area and upstate New York, going back, in some cases, 400 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The North West Company Inc. to Acquire 76% Owne... Jan '17 Mount Royal 4
News What is the advantage of being a U.S. territory? (Apr '08) Dec '16 Alank 79
News VIPD- 9 Arrested, 1 Minor Detained In Weekend O... Nov '16 Danman 1
News Father arrives in V.I. in search of his missing... (Nov '15) Nov '15 amanda 1
News On the Verge: R. City (Oct '15) Oct '15 Miley 1
News USVI music fest set for St Thomas (Jul '15) Jul '15 Alan S Shole 1
News Virgin Islands couple wins Maine inn in writing... (Jun '15) Jun '15 curious 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. South Korea
  5. Libya
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,424 • Total comments across all topics: 279,201,086

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC