Devon Liburd has been appointed Food and Beverage Manager at Scrub Island Resort, Spa & Marina in Scrub Island, British Indian Ocean Territory crub Island Resort, Spa & Marina, a private-island, AAA Four Diamond hotel in the British Virgin Islands, has announced a number of major changes to the resort's world-class culinary offerings, including the appointment of Devon Liburd as the new food and beverage manager. Currently pursuing Sommelier certification, Liburd has an extensive background in wine and has assisted the resort in enhancing its wine lists.

