De Jongh Administration Borrowed Upwards Of $800 Million, Collens Says

ST. CROIX - As the Government of the Virgin Islands reckons with its collapsing financial situation following the bond market's refusal to buy the territory's bonds, Dept. of Finance Commissioner and Public Finance Authority Executive Director Valdamier Collens - who revealed to The Consortium in a wide-ranging interview on Wednesday night that Governor Kenneth Mapp will soon issue an executive order authorizing deep cuts throughout government - looked back on a major reason why the government is in its current dilemma: The incessant borrowing by the de Jongh administration.

